LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

LG on Monday announced a planned partnership with Google to bring the latter's cloud gaming service 'Stadia' to its latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year.

The company plans to have the new service launched on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is already available. With Stadia on LG TVs, customers can instantly play more than 130 games including hits such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console.

Gamers can purchase the game individually or can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution.

"Exhilarating gaming with immersive 5.1 channel surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS makes the Stadia platform a compelling choice for anyone looking for a great gaming experience without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console," LG said in a press release.

LG OLED TVs are considered one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of the cutting-edge features they offer- self-lit pixel technology that ensures best-in-class HDR picture quality, ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC).

At launch, Stadia will be available only on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 while those running on webOS 5.0 will receive the service later this year.

"Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners. Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we're making an early commitment to the platform," said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.