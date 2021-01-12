Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

The company plans to have the new service launched on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is already available. With Stadia on LG TVs, customers can instantly play more than 130 games including hits such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:54 IST
LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs
Image Credit: Google

LG on Monday announced a planned partnership with Google to bring the latter's cloud gaming service 'Stadia' to its latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year.

The company plans to have the new service launched on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is already available. With Stadia on LG TVs, customers can instantly play more than 130 games including hits such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console.

Gamers can purchase the game individually or can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution.

"Exhilarating gaming with immersive 5.1 channel surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS makes the Stadia platform a compelling choice for anyone looking for a great gaming experience without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console," LG said in a press release.

LG OLED TVs are considered one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world because of the cutting-edge features they offer- self-lit pixel technology that ensures best-in-class HDR picture quality, ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC).

At launch, Stadia will be available only on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 while those running on webOS 5.0 will receive the service later this year.

"Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners. Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we're making an early commitment to the platform," said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India gears up for worlds biggest vaccination driveIndian carrier Spicejet carried a large consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from the city of Pune to the capital New Delhi on Tuesda...

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021