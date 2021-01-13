Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy aimed to contain China: Chinese official

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:36 IST
Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy aimed to contain China: Chinese official
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday said the Indo-Pacific strategy advocated by the outgoing Trump administration is aimed to ''contain'' Beijing, sabotage regional peace and stability and maintain US hegemony in the region.

The strong Chinese reaction came after a declassified US government document advocated a strong India as a ''counterbalance'' to the communist giant in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The document was recently declassified in part by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and now has been posted on the website of the White House.

"India's preferred partner on security issues is the United States. The two cooperate to preserve maritime security and counter Chinese influence in South and Southeast Asia and other regions of mutual concern. India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China," said the US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific.

Replying to a question on the release of the document, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here: ''Some US politicians want to leave behind a legacy by declassifying the document.'' ''...but its content only serves to expose the malign intention of the United States to use its Indo-Pacific strategy to suppress and contain China and undermine regional peace and stability,'' Zhao said.

''In essence, this is a strategy of hegemony,'' he said.

He said the US strategy ''highlights the Cold War mentality and military confrontation, which goes against the mutually-beneficial spirit of regional cooperation, runs counter to regional people's aspiration for peace, stability and development, and threatens regional prospects of peace and development.'' This US strategy should rightly be thrown into the dustbin of history, Zhao said.

''The US side is obsessed with ganging up, forming small cliques and resorting to despicable means such as wedge-driving, which fully exposed its true face as a trouble-maker undermining regional peace, stability, solidarity and cooperation,'' Zhao said.

China is committed to the path of peaceful development and a defence policy that is defensive in nature, he said.

''The Asia-Pacific is a region where Chinese and American interests are most tightly entwined and interact most frequently,'' Zhao said.

''We hope the US side will discard the Cold War zero sum mentality, earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, strengthen communication and dialogue with China, properly manage differences and help make the Asia-Pacific a stage for mutually-beneficial cooperation instead of an arena for major power rivalry,'' he said.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam Beijing has impeded commercial activity like fishing or mineral exploration by countries like Vietnam and the Philippines, claiming that the ownership of territory belonged to China for hundreds of years.

The White House document said its objective is to prevent China's industrial policies and unfair trading practices from distorting global markets and harming US competitiveness.

Actions recommended by it are to counter Chinese predatory economic practices that freeze out foreign competition, undermine US economic competitiveness, and abet the Chinese Communist Party's aspiration to dominate the 21st century economy.

Another objective of the framework is to strengthen the capacity of emerging partners in South Asia, including the Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, to contribute to a free and open order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as stimulus rally cools; Intel shines

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors digested a recent run to record highs on hopes of new fiscal package and vaccine rollouts for the coronavirus-ravaged economy, while Intel shares jumped on executive change. The ch...

3 flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines land at Delhi airport

Three flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Pune and Hyderabad landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra. A Vistara plane from Hyd...

Vatican starts COVID-19 vaccinations

The Vatican, the worlds smallest state, began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday but it was not clear when Pope Francis would get his shot. A statement said the program started in the atrium of the large hall normally used for pa...

Two LeT associates held in Srinagar

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT outfit from the Bulbul Bagh area of the city.Based on reliable information, Srinagar Police have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021