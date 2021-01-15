Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as U.S. Justice Dept probe continues

Google won EU antitrust approval last month for its Fitbit bid after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers' health-related data. Fitbit makes a watch-like device to measure physical activity that competes with Apple Watch and others.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:46 IST
Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as U.S. Justice Dept probe continues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Search and advertising giant Google has closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit, the companies said on Thursday, even as the U.S. Justice Department said it was continuing its probe of the $2.1 billion transaction.

The Justice Department, which sued Alphabet Inc's Google in October for allegedly violating antitrust law in its search and search advertising businesses, said it "has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue an enforcement action" regarding the Fitbit deal. "We complied with the DOJ's (Justice Department's) extensive review for the past 14 months, and the agreed upon waiting period expired without their objection," a Google spokesperson said. "We continue to be in touch with them and we're committed to answering any additional questions."

It is rare for a big deal to close without antitrust approval. Australia has also not yet approved the transaction. Google won EU antitrust approval last month for its Fitbit bid after agreeing to restrictions on how it will use customers' health-related data.

Fitbit makes a watch-like device to measure physical activity that competes with Apple Watch and others. Google said it was buying the company in order to compete in this market. "We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations," Google said in a blog post, which said Fitbit had 29 million active users.

"(That includes) a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data." While Alphabet is best known for a free service, its search engine, it has many other businesses, including online advertising services, audio device and thermostat maker Nest, video streamer YouTube and self-driving car company Waymo.

Google's plan to buy Fitbit raised concerns when it was announced in late 2019 because of its already rich trove of data about people, what they buy, where they travel, and more. Fitbit's fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' steps and calories burned. They also measure floors climbed, heart rate, and how long and how well people sleep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Record daily German COVID-19 deaths spark Merkel 'mega-lockdown' plan -Bild

Germany recorded a new record number of deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting calls for an even tighter lockdown after the country emerged relatively unscathed in 2020.Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted a mega-lockdown, mass-selli...

Senior U.S. Justice officials pushed family separations, watchdog finds

Senior leadership at the U.S. Department of Justice, including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, knew that a 2018 policy that called for prosecutions of all migrants who crossed the border unlawfully would lead to family separations, a...

Forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern Congo attack, official says

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday. Local security forces have been dispatche...

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021