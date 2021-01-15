Apple led TWS market in Q3 2020, followed by Xiaomi and Samsung

TWS (true wireless stereo hearables) and smartwatches continued to drive the wearables market in 2020, with Apple leading the shipments in Q3, according to a new report published by global research firm Counterpoint Research.

Of the five distinct segments, earwear and wristwear accounted for 93% of the overall market in Q3 2020. The other three segments - bodywear, eyewear and skinwear - accounted for the remaining 7% market share in the same quarter.

"The trend around removing jacks and earphones from devices and boxes is becoming a big driver for TWS segment growth. It also helps that mobile media consumption continues to grow, making TWS the next must-have accessory," said Liz Lee, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

In the third quarter, Apple was the market leader with its products comprising 29% and 28% of TWS and smartwatch shipments, respectively. In the hearables segment, Xiaomi grabbed the second spot with 13% market shared, followed by Samsung and JBL - 5% each - in the third and fourth spot, respectively.

Other brands in the top ten list included- QCY (3%), JLAB (3%), Jabra (3%), Sony (2%), EDIFIER (2%) and realme (2%). Counterpoint analysts believe that realme could repeat its smartphone success to become 2021's dark horse in wearables as the company has a strong online presence.

"Our User Choices and Preferences Surveys for TWS and smartwatches show that a big portion of consumers buy wearables via online channels; vendors with a strong online pedigree should outperform," noted Ms. Lee.

According to the report, the annual TWS shipments are expected to grow 83% to 238m units while smartwatches will weather subdued category spending to increase 2% to tip the 100 million mark.

"The normalization of economies coupled with increased interest in health and fitness will help the smartwatch market grow. We expect low double-digit growth through the medium term possibly higher if average selling prices decline quickly," said senior analyst Sujeong Lim.