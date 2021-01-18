Left Menu
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launching today in India: Here's everything you need to know

Updated: 18-01-2021 07:09 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launching today in India: Here's everything you need to know
Image Credit: Oppo

Oppo will be launching the Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India today at 12:30 PM. Initially introduced in China, the handset is touted to be equipped with as the country's first MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core 5G chipset.

As already confirmed by the company, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features a 3D curved screen with a left-aligned punch-hole and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charging that delivers 4 hours of video playback with just 5 minutes of charging.

The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Oppo's official India website.

Specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Chinese variant sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned punch hole for the selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 4,350mAh with 65W fast-charging support and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

As for the cameras, the phone houses a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has three color options- Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.

