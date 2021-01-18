Apple might get rid of its Touch Bar from MacBook Pro

Left Menu
Tech giant, Apple might finally be getting rid of Touch Bar from its next rendition of the MacBook Pro.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:30 IST
Apple logo. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant, Apple might finally be getting rid of Touch Bar from its next rendition of the MacBook Pro. According to Mashable, Apple is planning to replace the Touch Bar featured on its current crop of MacBooks and, instead, revert back to physical keys (among other things) for the new MacBook line.

Touch Bar is one of the features Apple first introduced back in 2016 for the MacBook Pro. As per Mashable, it's super unintuitive, because adjusting things like volume and brightness requires extra taps, and it's not even optimized for all apps. It also bothered some users to go through the process of tinkering with MacBook's settings and customizing the Touch Bar. The Touch Bar also often leads to a series of constant accidental triggers of Apple's virtual assistant, Siri.

As soon as this news broke out, several people on Twitter handles expressed disdain for the purported end of this feature of MacBook Pro. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

