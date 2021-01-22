Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parler loses bid to require Amazon to restore service

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 02:36 IST
Parler loses bid to require Amazon to restore service
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon.com Inc restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said Parler was unlikely to prove Amazon breached its contract or violated antitrust law by suspending service on Jan. 10, and that it was "not a close call."

She also forcefully rejected the suggestion that the public interest would be served by a preliminary injunction requiring Amazon Web Services to "host the kind of abusive, violent content at issue in this case, particularly in light of the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol." "That event," she added, "was a tragic reminder that inflammatory rhetoric can - more swiftly and easily than many of us would have hoped - turn a lawful protest into a violent insurrection."

Parler and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Amazon had said Parler violated its contract by ignoring repeated warnings to address steady growth in violent content, including calls to assassinate prominent Democratic politicians, leading business executives and members of the media.

Parler said Amazon had no contractual right to pull the plug, and did so out of "political animus" to benefit Twitter Inc, a larger Amazon client that Parler said did not censor violent content targeting conservatives. Rothstein rejected that argument, saying Parler had merely raised the "specter of preferential treatment" for Twitter.

Many supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump favor Parler, which has claimed it had more than 12 million users. Parler, which styles itself as a "free-speech" space, remains largely offline after being dropped by Amazon and the Apple Inc and app stores. Those companies have cited Parler's poor record of policing violent content.

A static version of Parler's website recently returned, including a notice saying Parler was having technical difficulties, and a handful of posts from people like Fox News host Mark Levin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Republicans ask Biden for tougher response to China sanctions on Trump officials

The Biden administration faced pressure from Republican lawmakers on its second day in office for a more forceful response to Beijings announcement of sanctions against the architects of former President Donald Trumps tough China policy.As ...

Google seals content payment deal with French news publishers

Google and a French publishers lobby said on Thursday they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.The move paves the way for individual licensing agreemen...

Biden seeking five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia, WH confirms

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will be seeking a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, confirming earlier reporting.The decision had to ...

Central African Republic declares state of emergency to combat rebels

Central African Republic declared a state of emergency on Thursday to help it crack down on armed groups, as the United Nations envoy to CAR called for the deployment of many more peacekeepers in response to a recent surge in attacks.The CA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021