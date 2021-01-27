Left Menu
iOS 14.4 / iPadOS 14.4 released: Here's why you need to immediately update

Updated: 27-01-2021 10:01 IST
Apple has released the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 update that brings a couple of improvements as well as fixes for three security bugs that hackers may have actively exploited.

The Kernel updates for iOS 14.4 on Apple's support page state that 'a malicious application may be able to elevate privileges' while the WebKit updates say that 'a remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution'.

The iPhone maker noted that it is aware of reports that these issues may have been actively exploited. Additional details regarding the security flaws will be available soon, Apple said.

Here's the full changelog for the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 update:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements:

  • Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera
  • Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
  • Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro
  • Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data
  • Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard
  • The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages
  • Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri
  • Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

The latest OS update is available for Apple iPhone 6s and later models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

