Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to soon commence operations in Mexico inks distribution pact with Grupo Salinas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:45 IST
Hero MotoCorp to soon commence operations in Mexico inks distribution pact with Grupo Salinas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will soon commence its operations in Mexico in line with its global expansion strategy.

The company, which recently surpassed 100 million units in cumulative production, has entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, a group founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas.

Following the agreement, the two companies have come together to form one of the largest distribution networks globally to sell products in the Mexican market.

''Our partnership with Grupo Salinas is aligned with our Mission to 'Create, Collaborate and Inspire' and will be key to our growth in the region.

''With the global expertise and technology prowess of Hero and the local market knowledge of Grupo Salinas, we are aiming for rapid expansion of the Hero brand here over the next three years,'' Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

The company would bring products that cater to all segments of the market, thereby offering a wide range of choices for the customers in Mexico, he added.

In the first phase of operations, Hero MotoCorp will launch nine products, including motorcycles ranging from 100cc to 160cc and for both on road and on-off segments. The company would also introduce its scooters in the market.

All these products are being designed and developed at Hero's state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) hubs in India and Germany, the two-wheeler major noted.

Hero MotoCorp now has extensive presence across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East.

In Latin America, the company is now present in more than 10 countries.

The two-wheeler maker has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India and one each in Bangladesh and Colombia.

It also has a global R&D presence with technology centres in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Center GmbH in Germany.

Earlier this month, the company rolled-out its 100 millionth two-wheeler in cumulative production since its inception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID failed to stop India's upsurge, FDI grew in double digits in 2020: Nadda

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda lauded the central governments effort to boost the countrys economy and said the foreign direct investment FDI in India grew in double digits in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID failed to ...

Travellers to UK from high-risk countries will have to quarantine for 10 days

Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation to stop new variants of the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. We will require all...

Rwanda to begin pig vaccination amid bacterial infection

Rwanda is set to begin a countrywide vaccination drive of pigs to protect them from getting infected with a bacterial infection caused by swine erysipelas, according to a report by the East African.The country has reported several cases of ...

Boeing posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes

Boeing lost USD 8.4 billion in the fourth quarter on weaker demand for planes during the pandemic and another setback to a new large plane designed for long-haul flights.In the past two years, Boeing has posted huge losses mostly because of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021