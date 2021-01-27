Left Menu

Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users, avoiding new pop-up warning

Facebook said last month that it plans to display the pop-up to seek users' consent. "Apple has made it clear that if we don't use Apple's prompt that they will block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses that rely on our services every month," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:18 IST
Google to stop using Apple tool to track iPhone users, avoiding new pop-up warning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google's iPhone apps such as Maps and YouTube will stop using a tool from Apple Inc that allows them to personalize ads, avoiding a new Apple warning that informs users their browsing is being tracked. The announcement in a Wednesday blog post by the Alphabet Inc unit comes shortly before Apple is expected to start enforcing new tracking transparency rules.

Apple for years has supplied apps with a unique identifier, known as IDFA, to help them link the same user across multiple programs. The code can be essential in determining to whom to show an ad and tracking whether it prompted them to make a purchase. But Apple has said that early this year it will require that apps show users a one-time pop-up message to gain their consent to access their IDFA.

Facebook Inc and other app makers are concerned the warning may discourage users from opting in and cripple ad sales. As users of Google's apps are typically logged in, it has a tracking alternative to IDFA and as such its core ad business would likely not be affected by Apple's changes.

But it warned in its blog post that publishers and advertisers that rely on its mobile ad software will experience weaker results without IDFA access. Google said it is developing alternatives for clients but these may not be ready immediately.

Google added that clients can use its software regardless of whether they show the pop-up and obtain the necessary consent, and it is not making any recommendations on what they should do. Apple said apps not using IDFA still are required to seek user permission if they show and measure ads based on data acquired from other companies.

To comply, Google said its iPhone apps will stop using data from so-called third parties to personalize ads. Facebook said last month that it plans to display the pop-up to seek users' consent.

"Apple has made it clear that if we don't use Apple's prompt that they will block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses that rely on our services every month," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Harris directly engaged in building support for COVID-19 recovery plan -White House

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are directly engaged in building support for a 1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.She said the president would meet with Treasury...

Protesters were shouting 'police ko maro': Injured cop recalls R-Day violence

I was inside the Red Fort when hundreds of protesters brandishing weapons stormed the premises shouting police ko maro, says Sandeep, operator of DCP North, recalling the moments before he was attacked by some of the farmers who reached the...

Social media personality charged over 2016 U.S. election interference

A social media influencer with 58,000 Twitter followers was criminally charged on Wednesday with conspiring to disseminate misinformation aimed at depriving individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.Douglass ...

CISF jawan on way to attend R-Day parade killed in accident

A 59-year-old Central IndustrialSecurity Force CISF jawan, who was on way to take part in aRepublic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, policesaid on Wednesday.The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city,they said.The dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021