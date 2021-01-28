Left Menu

Morocco becomes first nuclear institution in Africa to work with IAEA

Radiation techniques are some of the most environment-friendly and cost-effective methods available in several research areas, which explains their growing popularity in the industry.

IAEA | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:04 IST
Morocco becomes first nuclear institution in Africa to work with IAEA
In the field of water resource management, the IAEA and CNESTEN will join efforts to promote the use of isotope hydrology tools both in Morocco and in the wider region including Africa and the Middle East. Image Credit: ANI

Morocco's National Center for Energy and Nuclear Science and Technology (CNESTEN) has become the first nuclear institution in Africa to work with the IAEA in more than one field of nuclear applications as a Collaborating Centre.

By signing an agreement last week, the two organizations are expanding their cooperation from water resource management to environmental protection and industrial applications.

"The IAEA and CNESTEN will work together to enhance national capabilities of IAEA Member States in applying radioisotopes and radiation-based techniques to support cleaner and safer industrial process management," said Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, during the signing ceremony held virtually this week.

Radiation techniques are some of the most environment-friendly and cost-effective methods available in several research areas, which explains their growing popularity in the industry. The work of the two organizations will focus on the use of non-invasive nuclear techniques, such as non-destructive-testing, radiotracers and sealed sources applications.

In the field of water resource management, the IAEA and CNESTEN will join efforts to promote the use of isotope hydrology tools both in Morocco and in the wider region including Africa and the Middle East. This involves establishing collaboration agreements with African institutions, which have a mandate in water resource management, as well as conducting training in analytical methods and applications of geochemical and isotope tools.

"The scientific and technical cooperation between CNESTEN and the IAEA has enhanced the use of nuclear technology in Africa. In the context of climate change and Africa's growing population, nuclear applications will play even more important role in achieving greener industry, better environmental protection and improved availability and quality of water," said Khalid El Mediouri, Director General of CNESTEN.

CNESTEN was first designated as an IAEA Collaborating Centre in 2015 and has since then supported the IAEA's activities in water resource assessment and management by:

conducting hydrological studies addressing key water availability and quality issues related to various aquifers and basins across Morocco;

providing training to more than 60 IAEA Technical Cooperation counterparts in Africa;

participating in IAEA-led proficiency tests;

carrying out thousands of isotope analyses used in national hydrological studies and IAEA-supported projects.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - newspaper

Spains health ministry is blaming the European Union for delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries that have forced the Madrid region to halt new inoculations, El Mundo newspaper quoted a leaked official document as saying. With stocks dwindlin...

Cong, LF finalise seat sharing in 193 seats in WB, decision on rest 101 later

The Congress and Left Front onThursday finalised sharing of 193 seats of the total 294 inWest Bengal assembly with the Left parties getting the lionsshare of 101 seats.Announcing the poll deal, state Congress presidentAdhir Chowdhury Thursd...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage halts COVID-19 first jabs in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Kenya: Gaming company donates medical supplies worth Ksh1.5 million to Dandora 2 Health Centre

Mozzart, the leading gaming company, continues to provide support to the healthcare system of Kenya through numerous donations to several hospitals every week, according to a report by Ghafla.Mozzart has donated Intensive Care Unit ICU medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021