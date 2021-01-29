HAL to showcase 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' at Aero India-2021

A flying display of HAL'sindigenous platforms (both fixed and rotary wing) titled'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' will be part of the flyingdisplay during the 13thedition of Aero India-2021 scheduledfrom February 3 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka here.

HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) said in astatement on Friday it will showcase its prowess in defenceand aerospace centred on the theme 'Conceive. Indigenise.

Collaborate at the hybrid exhibition.

The 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' consisting HALproducts such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT,Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will fly in a specialformation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifyingself-sufficiency in the trainer segment, it said.

HTT-40, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will beavailable for customer demonstration flights.

Sukhoi 30 MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv,Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH)will also take part in the flying display.

Static display will include Do 228, Hindustan TurboTrainer (HTT)-40 and LUH and ALH Mk III, the statement said.

HAL's major attraction at HALL-E will be the CombatAir Teaming System (CATS) simulator.

The simulator will have TEJASMAX cockpit as themother-ship platform with the embedded air teamingintelligence concepts to demonstrate the fully integrated aswell as autonomous wingman platforms and swarming of drones toengage in the mission.

Immersive mission visualisation will be projected overa wider screen apart from the command and display at TEJAS-MAXcockpit, HAL said.

The outdoor display adjacent to HAL stall will featureRotary wing products namely LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH Civilvariant.

HAL's indoor pavilion will be spread over an area ofaround 1,126 sqm in Hall-E and will showcase indigenouslydesigned and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms,technologies covering power plants and future generationcombat capable airborne solutions.

With the central theme of the India Pavilion beingRotary wing capabilities in India, HAL's Rotary platform LUHwill be the centre piece of the display with scaled models ofIMRH, ALH, LUH, LCH and the Indian helicopter manufacturingecosystem / supply chain partners around it, it was stated.

''HAL will promote indigenously-built platforms tovisiting defence delegations and hold business meetings withOEMs, and customers besides signing agreements and contractswith its business partners for various projects,'' it said.

Product launches, handing over ceremonies and majorannouncements on key activities, among others, will be part ofthe HAL schedule during the show, the statement added.PTI RSSSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)