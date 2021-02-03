Left Menu

Myanmar's NLD says offices raided in 'unlawful acts', computers, documents seized

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Wednesday said its offices in several regions of the country had been raided, including by forced entry, with documents, computers and laptops taken.

Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD in a statement on Facebook said the raids started on Tuesday and urged authorities to stop what it said were unlawful acts against the party.

