Left Menu

Tiktok strengthens content review with new pre-share prompts

Upon still choosing to share the video, another warning pops up as an additional step for users to pause and reconsider posting to prevent the unwarranted sharing of misleading content, Tiktok said. "The feature will be rolling out globally over the coming weeks, starting today in the US and Canada," the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:55 IST
Tiktok strengthens content review with new pre-share prompts
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

TikTok will flag unverified content to users before they share it, the video-sharing app said on Wednesday, the latest effort to combat misinformation on its platform. The new feature entails a prompt that will appear on the video creator's screen for content that has been reviewed but cannot be validated.

A warning label will also be added to the video, TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, said in a blogpost https://newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/new-prompts-to-help-people-consider-before-they-share. Upon still choosing to share the video, another warning pops up as an additional step for users to pause and reconsider posting to prevent the unwarranted sharing of misleading content, Tiktok said.

"The feature will be rolling out globally over the coming weeks, starting today in the US and Canada," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United States

Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted.A majority of a panel of 16 judges found that ...

NATO welcomes extension of 'new START' by Russia, US

Washington US, February 3 ANISputnik NATO welcomes the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty New START and values its contribution to international stability, the alliance said in a statement on Wednesday. The agreement on the ex...

Ex-SAD leader sends legal notice to Twitter to delete Kangana's defamatory tweet against farmers

Former Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Manjit Singh GK has sent a legal notice to social media giant Twitter asking it to immediately delete the account of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for tweeting alleged defamatory statements against f...

Russia jails journalist Sergei Smirnov over protests

Russian journalist Sergei Smirnov said on Wednesday he had been jailed for 25 days for what a Moscow court said were repeated violations of protest legislation.Police last week detained Smirnov, editor-in-chief of independent outlet Mediazo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021