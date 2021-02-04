Amazon's new CEO not yet giving up on video games despite problems

Left Menu

American multinational technology company Amazon's new incoming CEO Andy Jassy has said that despite problems, he is committed to the company's video game development efforts.

American multinational technology company Amazon's new incoming CEO Andy Jassy has said that despite problems, he is committed to the company's video game development efforts. According to The Verge, responding to a report last week about the company's gaming problems, Jassy wrote in a staff email "Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years. Though we haven't consistently succeeded yet in AGS [Amazon Game Studios], I believe we will if we hang in there."

He added, "Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it's often sweeter, I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most." This message from Jassy comes at a critical time for Amazon Game Studios, which is the e-commerce giant's video game development arm. The decision to set up the division reportedly came directly from outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently announced he is stepping down from the position, later this year to be replaced by current Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy.

The earlier report had alleged that Amazon Game Studios has faced a host of problems including a studio head who lacks experience in video games, a "painfully slow" in-house game engine, and a "bro culture" that doesn't give women the same opportunities as men. With Amazon reportedly spending almost 500 million dollars a year on its unsuccessful video game division, it's important that it has the support of the incoming CEO.

As per The Verge, despite Jassy's support, Amazon Game Studios is still facing challenges. Last year it released, and then pulled and cancelled, 'Crucible', a hero shooter that drew inspiration from 'Overwatch'. Another of its tentpole games, 'New World', was also delayed, while a video game adaptation of 'The Grand Tour' was released to such poor reviews in 2019 that it was later removed from storefronts altogether. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

