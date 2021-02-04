Left Menu

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze. According to a report by The Verge, John Matze said that he has been fired by the company's board of directors. He confirmed the same by sending a memo obtained by Fox News and The Wall Street Journal and also a text message confirmation that he sent to Reuters.

Not only this, but Matze also updated his LinkedIn profile that shows an employment end date of January 2021. As per The Verge, Parler is the social network that discovered itself entirely de-platformed after its role in the US Capitol riots. Both the biggest tech companies Apple and Google eliminated the application from their app stores after noticing the organization's subsequent endeavors to direct the spread of calls for violence.

Parler also tried to sue Amazon after the American multinational technology company which focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence chose to end the organization's AWS site hosting. But, a judge denied a demand for its website hosting to be reinstated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

