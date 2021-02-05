Left Menu

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

The tech firm, still lobbying the Australian government in private meetings, has previously said was the legislation was "unworkable" and would force it to pull out of the country altogether if implemented. With the legislation now before a parliamentary inquiry, Friday's launch of News Showcase in Australia will see it will pay seven domestic outlets, including the Canberra Times, to use their content.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:37 IST
Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessary.

Only rolled out previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was originally slated for launch last June. But Alphabet Inc-owned Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement for Google and Facebook to pay Australian media companies for content, unprecedented anywhere else in the world. The tech firm, still lobbying the Australian government in private meetings, has previously said was the legislation was "unworkable" and would force it to pull out of the country altogether if implemented.

With the legislation now before a parliamentary inquiry, Friday's launch of News Showcase in Australia will see it will pay seven domestic outlets, including the Canberra Times, to use their content. Financial details of the content deals weren't disclosed, and Canberra Times publisher Australian Community Media didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google said on Friday it looked forward to striking agreements with more Australian publishers, whose position has been bolstered by Canberra's aggressive push back against Facebook and Google. "This provides an alternative to model put forward by the Australian government," said Derek Wilding, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney's Centre for Media Transition.

"What remains to be seen is if larger publishers sign on to the product," said Wilding. Last month Reuters said it had signed a deal with Google to be the first global news provider to Google News Showcase. Reuters is owned by news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp.

Also last month Google and a French publishers' lobby agreed to a copyright framework for the tech firm to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe. Under Canberra's proposed legislation, Google and Facebook would have to pay Australian publishers and broadcasters for content included in search results or news feeds. If they failed strike a deal with publishers, a government-appointed arbitrator would decide the price.

While Google's public stance on potentially leaving the country remains firm, Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Google's approach had been "constructive" in recent days during private meetings. "The Prime Minister (Scott Morrison) and myself and (Communications Minister) Paul Fletcher had a very constructive discussion with the head of Google just yesterday," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

"In that discussion ... they re-committed to Australia, we re-committed [to the legislation]." Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its contacts with the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots

Jenn Greenberg is pretty busy helping her kindergartner with virtual classes and taking care of a toddler in her Florida home. But somehow she has also found the time to help dozens of seniors she has never met navigate the confusing, often...

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021