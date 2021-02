Shopify Inc:

* SHOP PAY EXPANDS TO FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

* SHOP PAY FEATURE WILL ROLL OUT TO SHOPIFY MERCHANTS USING CHECKOUT ON FACEBOOK IN THE US OVER THE COMING WEEKS Source text: https://bit.ly/3tEE8gF Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)