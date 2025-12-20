Congress Slams BJP for Misuse of Power in Maharashtra Polls
The Congress accuses the BJP-led government of corrupt practices and misuse of power in upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra. The party is determined to contest the polls, with some leaders advocating for independent runs, and stresses ideological opposition to the Mahayuti government.
The Congress party has leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP-led government in Maharashtra, claiming widespread misuse of power in the upcoming local body elections. The allegations were made after a meeting of senior Congress leaders, who criticized the ruling coalition's reliance on financial might to influence the polls.
Ramesh Chennithala, a prominent Congress leader, emphasized the importance of Mumbai's municipal elections, labeling them as 'workers' elections,' and expressed confidence in Congress's preparedness. He accused the Mahayuti government of neglecting critical issues like farmers' welfare, unemployment, and public safety.
As elections approach for 29 civic corporations, Congress leaders have been assigned strategic roles to ensure effective campaign operations. Discussions about potential alliances continue, with calls for independent candidature in some regions, highlighting Congress's commitment to challenging the purportedly corrupt ruling government.
