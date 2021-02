PepsiCo Inc:

* AUNT JEMIMA REBRANDS AS PEARL MILLING COMPANY

* ANNOUNCED DEBUT OF PEARL MILLING COMPANY, NEW NAME OF PANCAKE MIX AND SYRUP VARIETIES PREVIOUSLY FOUND UNDER AUNT JEMIMA BRAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)