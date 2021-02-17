Left Menu

Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted. Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams. Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:11 IST
Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp's said on Wednesday it was investigating technical glitches on its workplace messaging app Teams, after hundreds of users reported issues, mainly related to a delay in receiving messages.

People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams. Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has died -Fox News

Provocative and polarizing U.S. talk radio luminary Rush Limbaugh, a leading voice on the American political right since the 1980s who boosted, and was honored by, former President Donald Trump, has died at age 70 after suffering from lung ...

64 PHCs in Kerala upgraded into Family Health Centres

In a boost to the healthsector in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday upgraded64 Primary Health Centres in various districts into FamilyHealth Centres as part of its Ardram Mission.Such FHCs provide routine lifestyle disease clinics, ...

Lawyer for missing Dubai princess urges UAE to release her

The attorney for a daughter of Dubais ruler urged the Gulf emirate to release the young woman from almost three years of detention and avoid further international scandal after a videotaped plea for freedom spurred the UNs human rights body...

Budget session of Odisha assembly from Thursday

The budget session of theOdisha Assembly which commences from Thursday is likely to bestormy as both the opposition and treasury bench members areready with key issues.The House this time will also resume the Question Hourand Zero Hour whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021