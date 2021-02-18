It's time to get tough with Facebook after Australia move, senior UK lawmaker says

It's time to get tough with Facebook after Australia move, senior UK lawmaker saysReuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:42 IST
Facebook's move to block all media content in Australia is a staggeringly irresponsible attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the tech giants, a senior British lawmaker said.
"This action - this bully boy action - that they've undertaken in Australia will I think ignite a desire to go further amongst legislators around the world," Julian Knight, chair of the British Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told Reuters.
"We represent people and I'm sorry but you can't run bulldozer over that - and if Facebook thinks it'll do that it will face the same long-term ire as the likes of big oil and tobacco," Knight said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- British Parliament's
- Knight
- British
- Media and Sport Committee
ALSO READ
Bushfire smoke blankets Australian city under COVID-19 lockdown
UPDATE 1-Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found
Cricket-Health concerns, not finances, behind decision to pull S.Africa tour - Cricket Australia
Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws, eyes expansion
Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws targeting Google, Facebook