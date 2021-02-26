Left Menu

ZTE and GlobalData Jointly Release the White Paper on Precision 5G Transport

Flex-Algo slices with different bandwidths, latency and isolation features are constructed with allocated resources with different quantities, types and granularities, to provide efficient, stable, secure and dedicated pipes for services with different QoS requirements and implement deterministic forwarding with ultra-low latency and jitter.Precision Management and Control It supports flexible customization and deployment of slices in multiple layers in multiple scenarios with differentiated requirements.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:53 IST
ZTE and GlobalData Jointly Release the White Paper on Precision 5G Transport
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, together with leading industry analysis provider GlobalData has released the white paper on precision 5G transport.

The white paper sheds light on the new changes of the 5G network architecture and new requirements for the transport network, describes how to use the innovative precision 5G transport network solution to address the major challenges brought about by new services. Also, it provides comprehensive technical support and recommendations for specific key technologies. ''5G network can provide high capacity and availability in general; combined with hard slicing, they can also provide superior security and traffic isolation, enabling operators to create network slices reserved for a private network with precisely defined network capabilities and QoS guarantees,'' said Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst of GlobalData. ''5G network will thus effectively replace dedicated private network, and precision 5G transport will bring network support for operators and enterprise customers.'' The rapid development of new 5G applications in vertical industries requires the re-architecting of 5G ecology. It asks for precision slicing, precision management, and control, precision diagnosis, as well as precision synchronization, to implement ''one unified transport network for various industries''. The white paper elaborates on the four technical capabilities in detail.

Precision Slicing: It supports Flex-Algo, which is completely disaggregated from the transport resources and allows flexible mapping with FlexE resources. Flex-Algo slices with different bandwidths, latency, and isolation features are constructed with allocated resources with different quantities, types, and granularities, to provide efficient, stable, secure, and dedicated pipes for services with different QoS requirements and implement deterministic forwarding with ultra-low latency and jitter.

Precision Management and Control: It supports flexible customization and deployment of slices in multiple layers in multiple scenarios with differentiated requirements. The slice view can provide visual monitoring and efficient service OAM, enabling minute-level slice provisioning and making topology, operation, and status visible.

Precision Diagnosis: The legacy diagnosis mode, based on personal experience, is upgraded to AI-based automatic intelligent diagnosis, which shortens the check period from the second level to millisecond level and displays the service status more precisely.

Precision Synchronization: Ultra-high precision intelligent synchronization networking is used to implement automatic planning, deployment, and OAM of the time network, effectively improving the network provisioning efficiency, shortening fault location time, and making it possible to deploy ground time network on a large scale. It can also make a mutual backup with the satellite time network providing secure, reliable, and ultra-high precision synchronization services.

To date, ZTE's precision 5G transport network solution-oriented to deterministic forwarding has been deployed and verified in power and cloud game industries sequentially. Moving forward, ZTE and mainstream operators will work together to build all-in-one 5G transport networks to make full preparations for the operators' long-term evolution from To C towards To C+To B and help them achieve their competitive edge in the 5G IoT era.

Click the link to download the white paper: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/solutions/201905201708/201905201738/GlobalData_Precision_5G_Transport PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID 19 vaccination sessions not to be held this weekend due to digital platform transition

New Delhi, Feb 26 PTI The COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be held this Saturday and Sunday in view of the Co-Win digital platform transitioning from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0 as India gears up to inoculate people above 60 years and th...

Hungary mulls tightening of lockdown measures as infections rise -PM Orban

Hungary could consider tightening some lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections are expected to rise drastically in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6...

Kelly Clarkson reveals she has written 60 songs amid divorce from Brandon Blackstock

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is using her divorce as a source of inspiration, channeling her energy into making some fresh soulful music. As per People Magazine, in a recent press junket for The Voice, the singer opened up abou...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone - Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Iran-aligned Houthis towards Saudi Arabias southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021