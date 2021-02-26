CNT taps Nokia to bring first 5G network to Ecuador

Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones (CNT), the biggest fixed telecom operator in Ecuador, has tapped Nokia to bring the first commercial 5G experience to the country, the latter announced on Friday.

As part of the deal, the Finnish telecom giant is assisting CNT with the extensive network modernization of existing 3G/LTE infrastructure in the provinces of Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi, Bolivar, Morona Santiago and Santa Elena as well as the deployment of the first 5G non-standalone (NSA) sites in the cities of Guayaquil and Manta.

Advertisement

Further, the CNT deal comprises 5G use cases across consumer and enterprise applications. These include 5G smartphones, fixed wireless access (FWA) for 5G in the home, virtual reality (VR) enabled remote classroom, connected cars and industrial supervision with drones provided by geotechnology and unmanned aerial solutions company Drone & Gis.

"Being the only public telco company in Ecuador and market leaders in offering hyper-converged services, we are prepared for the deployment of 5G networks to provide a new future for Ecuadorians. With Nokia, we will be able to present the benefits of this fifth-generation technology and show their impact on healthcare, education and industry, for the social and productive development of the country," said Martha Moncayo Guerrero, CEO CNT EP.

The CNT deal leverages equipment from Nokia's comprehensive AirScale portfolio and its massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna and Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solutions. The Ecuadorian operator has also deployed the Nokia AirFrame data centre solution to support cloud-based applications.