Google Cloud Next ‘21 conference to be held from October 12-14

Google Cloud Next '21 annual conference will be held from October 12 to October 14, the company announced on Thursday. However, the nature of the event - whether physical or virtual - is still unknown.

Google says it is too early to determine the exact shape and experience of the event and how it might potentially span the digital and physical worlds.

"With the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, we are building plans for our Google Cloud Next '21 experience," says the event's FAQ page.

Mark your calendars! #GoogleCloudNext '21 is October 12-14. Join us for a week of insightful keynotes, customer success stories, product demos, and more → https://t.co/WiYmF7FF70 pic.twitter.com/RfFvwIdN5o — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) March 4, 2021

The three-day annual event will see industry luminaries delivering keynotes while giving attendees the opportunity to learn from top Google developers and industry leaders and how the world's leading companies are solving their biggest challenges in the cloud.

"Explore dynamic content across all learning levels, and dive deep into technologies and solutions spanning the Google Cloud and Google Workspace portfolio through breakout sessions, demos, and hands-on training. We'll have opportunities to engage with ecosystem partners, connect with experts, and expand your knowledge," Google wrote in a blog post.

Registration for the Google Cloud Next '21 event will open later this year.

To recall, the 2020 conference - Google Cloud Next '20: OnAir - took place as the first nine-weeks digital event series in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.