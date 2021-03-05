Left Menu

Google Cloud Next ‘21 conference to be held from October 12-14

Google says it is too early to determine the exact shape and experience of the event and how it might potentially span the digital and physical worlds. "With the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, we are building plans for our Google Cloud Next '21 experience."

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-03-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 07:14 IST
Google Cloud Next ‘21 conference to be held from October 12-14

Google Cloud Next '21 annual conference will be held from October 12 to October 14, the company announced on Thursday. However, the nature of the event - whether physical or virtual - is still unknown.

Google says it is too early to determine the exact shape and experience of the event and how it might potentially span the digital and physical worlds.

"With the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees and local communities, we are building plans for our Google Cloud Next '21 experience," says the event's FAQ page.

The three-day annual event will see industry luminaries delivering keynotes while giving attendees the opportunity to learn from top Google developers and industry leaders and how the world's leading companies are solving their biggest challenges in the cloud.

"Explore dynamic content across all learning levels, and dive deep into technologies and solutions spanning the Google Cloud and Google Workspace portfolio through breakout sessions, demos, and hands-on training. We'll have opportunities to engage with ecosystem partners, connect with experts, and expand your knowledge," Google wrote in a blog post.

Registration for the Google Cloud Next '21 event will open later this year.

To recall, the 2020 conference - Google Cloud Next '20: OnAir - took place as the first nine-weeks digital event series in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China state planner says to make birth policy 'more inclusive'

Chinas state planner said on Friday that it would make the countrys birth policy more inclusive, while trying to reduce the costs of having children, amid mounting concerns over the countrys rapidly ageing population. We will implement the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Surging bond yields push Asian shares to one-month lows

Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen. Energy markets were not spared the volat...

China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

Elections for Hong Kongs legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the citys electoral system, a severe blow to remaining democratic hopes in the global financial hub. The d...

Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trumps first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021