IIIT Hyderabad's Annual R&D Showcase On 6 March

The event is a great opportunity for the general public to interact with faculty and students and understand their work in more tangible forms through demos, prototypes, and presentations in keeping with the institute's endeavor to promote applied research that benefits society. Currently, in its 20th edition, the event has grown from strength year-on-year and attracts more than 3,000 visitors from research, academia, media, and industry.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

IIIT-Hyderabad's annual R&D showcase will be conducted on Saturday 6 March in an entirely virtual format. The event is a great opportunity for the general public to interact with faculty and students and understand their work in more tangible forms through demos, prototypes and presentations in keeping with the institute's endeavour to promote applied research that benefits society.

Currently, in its 20th edition, the event has grown from strength year-on-year and attracts more than 3,000 visitors from research, academia, media and industry. This year's virtual research expo will feature IIITH's 22 research centres, 300+ research demos and an inaugural keynote by Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT Madras.

This year's showcase will also present research from IIITH's Kohli Centre of Intelligent Systems (KCIS), the recently launched Smart City Research Centre set up in collaboration with MEITY (Government of India), Smart City Mission and Government of Telangana, as well as Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Centre (INAI) that has been working on applying AI to population-scale problems in the Indian context, combining research and translation in collaboration with Intel and Govt of Telangana.

Commenting on R&D Showcase 2021, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, ''While we will miss the in-person interaction with visitors from other educational institutions and industry, students have enthusiastically adapted to the new virtual format and are excited to showcase their research and the positive impact of technology on society to an even larger borderless audience.

'' The showcase will be viewable at IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

