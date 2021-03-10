VerSe Innovation acquires photo-and-video sharing app Vebbler

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video platform Josh, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired photo-and- video-sharing app, Vebbler.

This is the second purchase in two weeks for the local language technology platform which recently acquired AI- startup Cognirel Technologies.

''With the acquisition of Vebbler, the company which recently emerged as India's first tech unicorn for local languages, advances in its mission to build the largest digital media platform that serves unmet content needs of millions of consumers using technology'', Bengaluru-based VerSe Innovation said in a statement.

VerSe Innovation Founder Virendra GuptaandCo-Founder Umang Bedi said. The combination of Vebblers' product capabilities with our platform will improve our ability to drive innovation around the camera and social engagement and play a more meaningful role in capturing the mindshare, timeshare, and revenue share of Bharats local language users''.

Vebbler lets people join groups called clubs and share photos and videos around different interests, whether its fashion, travel, photography or entertainment, the statement said.

With over 100 categories, users create content using Vebblers camera, packed with creation tools such as AI-based neural-art filters, effects, stickers, GIFs, drawing tools and fonts along with proprietary technology on video processing and editing, it said.

''Leveraging Vebblers camera and community will give Josh a powerful differentiator in the market and present millions of Josh users the additional opportunity to harness India's diverse creativity and talent'', the statement said.

VebblerFounder Sahil Bhagat said: In VerSe Innovations vision, we find strategic synergies between Josh and Vebbler.''

