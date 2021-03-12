Left Menu

LG, Luxoft form JV to enable digital, consumer-grade experiences in automotive

Based in Santa Clara, California, Alluto will drive the commercialization of production-ready digital cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment, passenger-seat entertainment (PSE) and ride-hailing systems based on the webOS Auto platform.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics and Luxoft, a digital strategy and software engineering firm and a subsidiary of DXC Technology, have formed a joint venture (JV) called Alluto to enable digital and consumer-grade experiences in automotive, the South Korean technology giant announced on Friday.

Commenting on this development, Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics, said, "With Alluto, carmakers can now tap into the vibrant webOS ecosystem from the edge to cloud and have a new, powerful alternative to innovate and differentiate future mobility experiences."

webOS Auto is a highly customizable and scalable platform that enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create their own user experience.

webOS Auto 2.0, the second and the latest version of webOS Auto focuses on delivering an enhanced in-car experience with multi-display support for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system that offers consistent and seamless UI/UX. It offers access to a growing number of in-vehicle and connected services and brings greater control and convenience through enhanced head unit functionality.

"webOS Auto is not only an attractive platform but also a blueprint for the complete digital vehicle. DXC Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto platform in production-ready systems in automotive by contributing its global delivery network and its engineering at-scale delivery organization," said Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president, DXC Technology, and president and CEO, Luxoft.

Alluto will officially be launched on March 15, 08:00 AM PDT at its website - www.alluto.io.

