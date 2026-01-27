Outrage in Edelgarhi: Farmer Booked for Killing Bull

A farmer in Edelgarhi village has been charged for allegedly shooting a bull that strayed into his field, causing damage to his crops, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, known locally as Tiger alias Dharmveer, reportedly shot the bull and buried its body by the roadside to hide the evidence. The incident came to light after a local cow protection organization, led by Banke Bihari, filed a complaint.

Police investigations, including the exhumation of the bull's body, confirmed it died from a gunshot wound. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant sections, spotlighting the ongoing conflict between farmers and animal welfare groups.

