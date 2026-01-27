Outrage in Edelgarhi: Farmer Booked for Killing Bull
A farmer in Edelgarhi was charged with shooting and burying a bull that damaged his crops. The police, following a complaint, uncovered the bull's body and confirmed a gunshot wound. The accused is facing charges under relevant laws, reflecting tensions between agriculture and animal rights.
- Country:
- India
A farmer in Edelgarhi village has been charged for allegedly shooting a bull that strayed into his field, causing damage to his crops, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The accused, known locally as Tiger alias Dharmveer, reportedly shot the bull and buried its body by the roadside to hide the evidence. The incident came to light after a local cow protection organization, led by Banke Bihari, filed a complaint.
Police investigations, including the exhumation of the bull's body, confirmed it died from a gunshot wound. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant sections, spotlighting the ongoing conflict between farmers and animal welfare groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nanded Police Leads Maharashtra in E-Governance Reforms
Pune Police Bust Narcotics Ring with Inside Cop Involvement
Maize Cultivation Surge: South African Farmers Expand Crops
Delhi Police Constable Attack Suspects Nabbed After Dramatic Chase
Hamas' Bold Move: Incorporating Police in New Gaza Administration