Outrage in Edelgarhi: Farmer Booked for Killing Bull

A farmer in Edelgarhi was charged with shooting and burying a bull that damaged his crops. The police, following a complaint, uncovered the bull's body and confirmed a gunshot wound. The accused is facing charges under relevant laws, reflecting tensions between agriculture and animal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer in Edelgarhi village has been charged for allegedly shooting a bull that strayed into his field, causing damage to his crops, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, known locally as Tiger alias Dharmveer, reportedly shot the bull and buried its body by the roadside to hide the evidence. The incident came to light after a local cow protection organization, led by Banke Bihari, filed a complaint.

Police investigations, including the exhumation of the bull's body, confirmed it died from a gunshot wound. Legal proceedings are underway under relevant sections, spotlighting the ongoing conflict between farmers and animal welfare groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

