Tragic Pilgrimage: Four Devotees Killed in Solapur Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Solapur district, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of four people, including a child, when a van of pilgrims was hit by a speeding truck. The group from Dombivli was on a religious tour to Pandharpur. Ten others were injured in the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, a religious pilgrimage ended in disaster when a speeding truck collided with a van carrying devotees in Solapur district, Maharashtra. The incident resulted in the death of four individuals, among them a child, and left ten others injured.

The accident occurred on Monday evening near Degaon Shivara village while the group from Dombivli was heading towards Pandharpur, a revered temple town. The devotees had successfully visited several pilgrimage centers before the tragic crash.

Identified victims Sonam Ahire, Savita Gupta, and Yogini Kekane died on the spot, while a severely injured child succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Local residents mourn the loss in the tight-knit community, describing it as an irreparable tragedy.

