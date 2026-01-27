Tragic Pilgrimage: Four Devotees Killed in Solapur Road Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a religious pilgrimage ended in disaster when a speeding truck collided with a van carrying devotees in Solapur district, Maharashtra. The incident resulted in the death of four individuals, among them a child, and left ten others injured.

The accident occurred on Monday evening near Degaon Shivara village while the group from Dombivli was heading towards Pandharpur, a revered temple town. The devotees had successfully visited several pilgrimage centers before the tragic crash.

Identified victims Sonam Ahire, Savita Gupta, and Yogini Kekane died on the spot, while a severely injured child succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Local residents mourn the loss in the tight-knit community, describing it as an irreparable tragedy.