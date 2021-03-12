OnePlus Watch launching on March 23, hints official teaser

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first smartwatch - the OnePlus Watch - soon, according to an official teaser shared by the company on its community forums.

"Now, as the clock is ticking down to the launch of our latest flagship, we're excited to bring you an exclusive Community announcement... it's time for something new. This fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep," OnePlus said in a post in the official community forums.

The OnePlus Watch may debut alongside the company's latest flagship series - the OnePlus 9 - on March 23 in India. To recall, late last year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the smartwatch is in the works and will be released early next year.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

The upcoming smartwatch has passed through multiple certification websites including Malaysia's SIRIM and India's BIS. In January 2021, the OnePlus Watch was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website with two different model numbers- W501GB and W301GB, suggesting that the watch may have two variants.

Yes! The OnePlus Watch is indeed coming very soon to India. Have spotted the 2 variants (W501GB, W301GB) on the Indian BIS certification website.Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/I0tQBmGBdO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 21, 2021

OnePlus Watch: Specs and features (expected)

According to the official teaser, the OnePlus Watch will be featuring a circular dial. Past leaks suggest that the smartwatch will also have two models- one with a silicone strap and the other with a leather band.

The OnePlus Watch could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and run on Google's Wear OS. In terms of health monitoring features, the official teaser has confirmed the presence of a sleep tracker with past leaks suggesting that it will be equipped with a heart rate sensor as well as a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels.