Croma launches Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs in India; prices start at Rs 17,999

The entire range of Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs comes with High Bright Panel Technology and runs on Fire OS 6.0 / Fire OS 7.0 that provides access to over 5000 apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:41 IST
Tata Group's Croma has launched a new range of Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and built-in Alexa voice assistant in India.

The new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs are available in various sizes - ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch - and with HD and 4K options to choose from. Starting today, the TVs are available at all Croma stores in more than 60 cities as well as on croma.com and amazon.in.

The 32-inch HD-ready Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 17,999, 43-inch FHD at Rs 29,999, 43-inch UHD 4k at Rs 34,999, 50-inch UHD 4k at Rs. 39,999 and the 55-inch UHD 4k at Rs. 46,499.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs: Specs and features

The smart TVs support screen mirroring, 20W speakers with Dolby DTS Audio Technology for a true 360-degree surround sound, Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz bands), Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in Alexa voice assistant to search content, control playback experience using voice commands.

Here are the key specs and features of the new range of Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs:

32-inch HD-ready

  • HD Ready TV | 1366 x 768 pixels resolution | 60Hz refresh rate
  • OS - Fire OS 6.0
  • Connectivity - 2 x USB 2.0 | 2 x HDMI 1.4

43-inch Full-HD

  • FHD LED Smart TV | 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution | 60Hz
  • OS - Fire OS 6.0
  • Connectivity - 2 x USB 2.0 | 2 x HDMI 1.4

43-inch Ultra HD 4K

  • 4K UHD | 3840 x 2160 pixels | HDR10
  • OS - Fire OS 7.0
  • Connectivity - 1 x USB 2.0 | 1 x USB 3.0 | 3 x HDMI 2.0 | 1 x Optical Audio Output

50-inch Ultra HD 4K

  • 4K UHD | 3840 x 2160 pixels | HDR10
  • OS - Fire OS 7.0
  • Connectivity - 1 x USB 2.0 | 1 x USB 3.0 | 3 x HDMI 2.0 | 1 x Optical Audio Output

55-inch Ultra HD 4K

  • 4K UHD | 3840 x 2160 pixels | HDR10
  • OS - Fire OS 7.0
  • Connectivity -1 x USB 2.0 | 1 x USB 3.0 | 3 x HDMI 2.0 | 1 x Optical Audio Output

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

