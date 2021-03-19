Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta now available for Narzo 20 Pro

Realme on Friday announced the availability of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta for the Narzo 20 Pro.

With Open Beta, users will get a chance to experience the new realme UI 2.0 features ahead of the official release. Before applying for the Open Beta, users are required to update their Narzo 20 Pro to the required Realme UI version - RMX2161PU_11.A.83 / RMX2161PU_11.A.87.

Advertisement

Also, before installing the update, it is recommended to ensure that the available phone storage is more than 5GB and the phone's battery level is more than 60 percent. Users should also back up their personal data to prevent data loss.

In a post on the community forum, Realme has also highlighted a couple of common issues that users may face after the upgrade. It may take a longer time to boot for the first time and the device may slight hang and the power consumption will be faster than normal due to a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning which will be performed to improve the system operation efficiency and also to eliminate potential safety risks.

It is worth noting that not all applicants will receive the update. "Due to unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is not possible to guarantee that every applicant will receive the update. In case the update is not received, we suggest you patiently wait for the official release," Realme said.