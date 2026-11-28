Kazakhstan is courting Russian technology companies while laying the groundwork for an AI industry powered by American chips. On November 26, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that Kazakhstan supported the work of Sberbank and Yandex in its market. A month earlier, Tokayev met Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang in Astana, and financial services group Freedom Holding outlined plans for a roughly $2 billion AI hub. For Kazakh traders and consumers, the payoff depends on whether that investment produces affordable services. For policymakers, it raises questions about who can use the computing capacity and on what terms.

Can small traders afford to use the new computing power?

Freedom plans to open its first cluster of graphics processing units to cloud customers in 2027. Chief Executive Timur Turlov said the company was placing an order for an initial cluster of up to 300 servers powered by Nvidia's B300 chips. Freedom's annual filing describes the roughly $2 billion investment estimate as preliminary and subject to the project's final design. The public announcement gives a target year for cloud access, while the timing of server deliveries and customer pricing remain unclear.

Most traders would encounter the technology through software. A wholesaler could use an inventory tool to spot which goods are selling faster than expected. An online merchant could use a service that translates listings or answers routine customer questions in Kazakh and Russian. Renting computing time could lower the upfront cost for local software companies that build those tools. Whether merchants can afford the resulting products will depend on cloud prices, competition among providers and how much capacity smaller developers can book. Freedom says prospective customers have already expressed interest in leasing capacity for five years, making allocation an early issue to watch.

Consumers could gain better services, with new questions about their data

For consumers, one practical gain would be better support in the language they use. A shopper could ask about a missing order or return in Kazakh and get a useful answer without switching languages. The value of that service depends on how well it handles everyday speech and whether it can pass a complicated case to someone who can resolve it. Lower operating costs could also help merchants offer better service, though any savings for shoppers would depend on how businesses price their products.

The risks become more consequential when AI handles bank records, purchase histories or government applications. Kazakhstan enacted an AI law in November 2025. As businesses adopt these tools, consumers will have a direct interest in who can see their records, whether information entered into a chatbot can be reused, and how to challenge an error that affects a payment or access to a service. Those outcomes depend on how the tools are deployed and how existing protections are enforced.

Moscow's chip constraints sharpen Astana's policy choices

At the Moscow conference, Sberbank showcased updated AI models, while Putin identified electricity, grid capacity and access to sophisticated components as bottlenecks. U.S. export controls imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine restrict the supply of advanced technology to Russia. Reuters also reported that a Russian decree permits companies to use overseas data centres with approval from Russian security services. Sberbank and Yandex had made no public announcement about moving services abroad under that policy at the time of the conference.

Tokayev's remarks welcomed Russian businesses in Kazakhstan. Access to the planned Nvidia-powered hub would be a separate commercial and regulatory decision. Any such proposal would require a review of the applicable rules, the parties involved and the proposed use. For Kazakhstan, the stakes extend beyond a single contract. Domestic developers and investors planning around imported hardware need predictable access to it, and foreign suppliers need clarity about who will use it.

The 2027 launch will test power supply and access

Freedom envisages a site with 100 megawatts of available power. That figure describes the planned site's power availability. The implications for the grid will depend on actual demand, where the electricity comes from and who pays for any network upgrades. For policymakers weighing further data-centre investment, those details will help establish what the project costs electricity users and what it delivers to domestic businesses.

The next milestones are confirmed server deliveries, a firm opening date, published prices and the terms on which smaller customers can rent computing time. Any agreements with Sberbank or Yandex will also warrant scrutiny for what they cover, from software sales to research or infrastructure. For traders and consumers, the clearest measure of progress will be whether Kazakh companies can afford to build services that people use in everyday commerce.