Botswana's Ministry of Minerals and Energy has drawn up a 12-month work plan to implement its National Energy Compact, assigning deadlines and responsibility for individual actions. The plan emerged from an October 29–30 workshop in Gaborone facilitated by Sustainable Energy for All and supported by the African Development Bank Group. The bank reported on November 26 that household electricity access had risen from 76.6% to 80.8%. Acting Permanent Secretary Midas Sekgabo said 94 villages still lacked electricity.

The compact is Botswana's contribution to Mission 300, the African Development Bank Group and World Bank Group initiative to connect 300 million more people across Africa by 2030. Botswana aims for universal electricity access, clean cooking access for 90% of households and renewables supplying half of domestic electricity generation by that year. Meeting those goals will require decisions about where the grid should expand, who pays for connections and how smaller settlements will receive dependable service.

What a connection means for households

Botswana's compact calls for around 220,000 new household connections by 2030, including 159,000 through the grid and 61,000 through off-grid systems. Those figures describe the original programme. Botswana finalised its National Electrification Action Plan in August 2026, giving officials a basis for deciding where to extend distribution lines and where standalone systems or mini-grids can serve remote communities.

For consumers, the decision affects both the cost of connection and what they can do with the power they receive. A basic solar system may cover lighting and phone charging, while refrigeration or electric cooking requires more capacity. The compact sets a separate clean cooking target, aiming to raise access from 66.6% to 90% and reach about 260,000 additional households. Whether families use cleaner cooking regularly will also depend on appliance prices, fuel or electricity costs and the availability of supplies and repairs.

Rural traders need power they can plan around

For a village grocer, reliable electricity can make it feasible to stock chilled goods, reduce spoilage and keep a shop open after dark. For other small traders, the benefit may come from charging payment devices or running equipment. These gains depend on how often power is available, whether the connection can handle commercial equipment and whether electricity bills leave enough margin to justify investing in it.

The 100-megawatt Mmadinare Solar Cluster and the 100-megawatt Jwaneng plant are already supplying the grid. At Maun, the government announced an April groundbreaking for a 500-megawatt solar plant with 500 megawatt-hours of battery storage. Botswana's subsequent climate submission to the United Nations lists a 200-megawatt Maun project and cites the same April power purchase agreement date.

Policymakers face a financing and affordability test

Botswana estimates that meeting the compact's targets will cost between US$2.06 billion and US$2.98 billion, with US$646 million to US$1.57 billion expected from the private sector. The financing challenge differs by project. A utility-scale solar plant can sell electricity under a power purchase agreement. A network extension to a sparsely populated area may generate too little revenue from customers to recover its upfront cost.

That creates a trade-off for the government and the energy regulator. Tariffs that help the utility cover operating and maintenance costs support reliable service over time. High upfront fees or monthly bills could discourage lower-income households and small businesses from connecting. The compact envisages a tariff regime that supports cost recovery and consumer financing options such as instalments and pay-as-you-go plans for solar systems. Their effect will depend on who qualifies and the total price customers pay.

What the next progress report needs to show

Botswana's Compact Delivery and Monitoring Unit will track commitments through twice-yearly progress reports. The next reporting cycle offers a chance to see which grid extensions and off-grid projects have funding, which procurement decisions are pending and which institutions must clear delays. For investors and contractors, financing agreements and tender dates will give a clearer indication of when projects can proceed.

For consumers and traders, the most useful figures will be how many households and businesses received service, what they paid to connect and how reliable their supply has been. Clean cooking progress will also turn on whether households can afford to keep using the equipment they receive. Those measures would show how far a national increase in generating capacity is translating into practical gains in the communities still waiting for power.