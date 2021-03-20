Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:51 IST
Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google for Startups Accelerator India, a three-month mentorship and support program for high potential Seed to Series A tech startups, has started accepting applications for its 5th Class. The accelerator class will be fully virtual and will kick off with a virtual mentorship boot camp in April/May 2021.

Startups leveraging cutting edge technologies to build for India and the world, solving societal and economic challenges can apply for the program by submitting their application by March 20, 2021.

More specifically, India-based startups spanning across (but not limited to) Edtech, Healthtech, Fintech, Retail & Logistics, Media, Productivity and Agritech verticals and preferably in the Seed to Series A, B stages are eligible to apply for the Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India program.

In addition to intensive mentorship sessions, the program trains startup founders on key aspects of leadership, in a Google-created Leaders Lab, specially conceived to make leaders aware of the blindspots in their management styles.

The Class 4 of Google for Startup Accelerator India program comprised 20 startups in education, retail, mental health and wellness, healthtech, fintech and agritech and more verticals. The program helped the startups via intensive mentorship sessions, delivered by Google and industry experts, workshops, custom connects and support across the areas of Technology, Product Strategy, Marketing, UX/UI, Growth and Leadership.

"While these 20 startups continue their journey to scale their solutions to meaningfully address some of India's toughest problems, we are now ready to accept applications for our 5th Class and are looking for startups that are not only using scalable technology such as AI/ML, but are meaningfully helping the world adapt and move forward.," Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

