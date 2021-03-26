FACTBOX-Major insurers of U.S. bail bonds

These companies earned the most premium income from issuing bail bonds in the United States in 2019, according to the latest full-year figures available from the insurance credit agency AM Best. Also listed are their contributions to the "No on Prop 25" campaign led by the American Bail Coalition (ABC), an industry group of bail-bond insurers. That three-year campaign used a 2020 ballot initiative to derail a law that would have eliminated for-profit bail in California.

Insurers and bail agents have stepped up spending to oppose such changes in other U.S. states. The companies did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Advertisement

BANKERS FINANCIAL CORP St. Petersburg, Florida-based company that sells bail bonds through Bankers Surety

2019 Direct Premiums Written (DPW): $244.2 million Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $1.117 million

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD Toronto-based Fairfax is the parent of ABC member Crum & Forster, Bail USA, and other companies

*2019 DPW: $192.2 million Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $336,596

*Includes the bail-bond business formerly owned by Tokio Marine, which Fairfax bought in 2019 FINANCIAL CASUALTY & SURETY INC

Houston, Texas-based subsidiary of FC&S Holdings 2019 DPW: $172.6 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $444,496 LEXINGTON NATIONAL INSURANCE CORP

Cockeysville, Maryland-based 2019 DPW: $153.9 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $893,156 PALMETTO SURETY CORP

Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina-based 2019 DPW: $136.2 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $0 AMERICAN BAIL COALITION MEMBER INSURERS

Along with Bankers and Crum & Forster, the following companies are members of the ABC and provide the majority of the insurance trade group's funding. The companies did not respond to calls and emails requesting comments or referred questions to the ABC. AIA SURETY CO

Based in Calabasas, California. Part of IAT Insurance Group. 2019 DPW: $153.6 million, including IAT and subsidiaries.

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $1.114 million AMERICAN SURETY CO

Indianapolis, Indiana-based 2019 DPW: $77.7 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $833,615 SUN SURETY INSURANCE CO

Rapid City, South Dakota-based 2019 DPW: $29.8 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $42,634 UNIVERSAL FIRE & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO

Hudsonville, Michigan-based 2019 DPW: $37.9 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $67,429 WHITECAP SURETY CO

Bigfork, Montana-based 2019 DPW: $2.4 million

Contribution to "No on Prop 25" campaign: $0 Sources: AM Best, California state election records 2017-2020, American Bail Coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)