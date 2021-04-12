G Suite for Nonprofits is now Google Workspace for Nonprofits: Here's what's new

Google has rebranded G Suite for Nonprofits as Google Workspace for Nonprofits to provide organizations with greater choice and flexibility so that they can maximize their impact, the search giant announced on Monday.

Google Workspace for Nonprofits includes popular productivity apps including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet, to name a few, and is available for free. This edition allows for Meet Video and voice conferencing with up to 100 participants, 30GB of secure cloud storage per user, and a host of security and management tools including 2-step verification, Advanced Protection Program and Endpoint management (Fundamental), among others.

Education-focused organizations will still get continued access to Google Classroom to create and manage classes, assignments and grades online - at no additional cost.

Through Google Workspace for Nonprofits, the company is offering new discounts that are designed specifically for nonprofit organizations seeking access to the advanced tools of Business Standard, Business Plus and Enterprise editions of Google Workspace.

For instance, eligible organizations can upgrade to the Business Standard edition at USD3 per user/month (75% discount) while they can access the Business Plus edition at USD5.04 per user/month - 72% off standard pricing. The Business Standard edition includes 2TB of cloud storage per user and Meet calls with 150 participants whereas the Business Plus edition includes 5TB of cloud storage per user.

Further, through Google for Nonprofits, eligible organizations can upgrade to the Enterprise edition with more than 70% discount. This edition provides unlimited cloud storage, meet calls with 250 participants and other features.

"G Suite for Nonprofits is now Google Workspace for Nonprofits. Like its predecessor, Google Workspace for Nonprofits helps teams collaborate more effectively. With over 375,000 organizations across more than 60 countries in the program, Google for Nonprofits is on a mission to equip nonprofits with the best of Google tools," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.