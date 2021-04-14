Mexico's Televisa says to merge content with Univision in new media company

Grupo Televisa , Mexico's largest broadcaster, will combine content with U.S. broadcaster Univision for the creation of a new Spanish-language media company, Televisa said on Tuesday. The new company, called Televisa Univision, will feature content from both broadcasters, including series, movies, sports, telenovelas and archive content. It will not include news, Televisa said.

The transaction was partially financed by a $1 billion Series C preferred investment led by the SoftBank Latin American Fund, with participation from ForgeLight, Google and The Raine Group, Televisa said in a press release. Televisa would contribute its content assets for a total value of $4.8 billion, comprised of $3.0 billion in cash, $1.5 billion in Univision equity and $0.3 billion from other sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)