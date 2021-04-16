Iran has successfully enriched 60% uranium - parliament speaker

Iran has successfully enriched 60% uranium - parliament speakerReuters | Tehran | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:20 IST
The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Friday that Tehran had successfully enriched 60% uranium.
"I am proud to announce that at 00:40 … Iranian scientists were able to produce 60% enriched uranium," Mohammad Qalibaf said on Twitter. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
