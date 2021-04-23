SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.

The Washington-based company is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 to take it public, the report said, citing a U.S. banking source. https://bit.ly/3aCbYLw

