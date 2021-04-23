SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky NewsReuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:14 IST
Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around $2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday.
The Washington-based company is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 to take it public, the report said, citing a U.S. banking source. https://bit.ly/3aCbYLw
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Washington
- Sky News
- SoftBank Group Corp
ALSO READ
Honduran delegation starts U.S. talks seeking aid for hurricane damage
U.S. allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows
Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario
FOREX-Dollar trades near two-week low as U.S. yields fall
China says U.S. to blame for tensions over Taiwan