Apple to help workers get COVID-19 shots at its offices
Apple Inc said on Friday that it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices. The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 02:03 IST
Apple Inc said on Friday that it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices.
The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said. Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.
Deutsche Bank AG earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices. Last month, Amazon.com Inc started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- Silicon Valley
- New York
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Apple Inc
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Nevada
- iPhone
ALSO READ
Arkansas at forefront of U.S fight over trans rights for teens
Kansas governor vetoes bill banning trans girls from sports
BRIEF-Apple Inc Says M1 Is Now In iPad Pro
Kansas, North Dakota governors veto bills banning trans girls from sports
BRIEF-Apple Inc Says Apple Podcast Subscription Service Will Be Available Next Month