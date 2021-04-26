Left Menu

Apple to establish North Carolina campus, increase U.S. spending targets

Apple Inc on Monday said it will establish a new campus in North Carolina that will house up to 3,000 employees, expand its operations in several other U.S. states and increase its spending targets with U.S. suppliers. Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion as it builds a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, with most of the jobs expected to focus on machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other technology fields.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:00 IST
Apple to establish North Carolina campus, increase U.S. spending targets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Monday said it will establish a new campus in North Carolina that will house up to 3,000 employees, expand its operations in several other U.S. states and increase its spending targets with U.S. suppliers.

Apple said it plans to spend $1 billion as it builds a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, with most of the jobs expected to focus on machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other technology fields. It joins a $1 billion Austin, Texas campus announced in 2019. The iPhone maker said it would also establish a $100 million fund to support schools in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina and throughout the state, as well as contribute $110 million to help build infrastructures such as broadband internet, roads, bridges, and public schools in 80 North Carolina counties.

"As a North Carolina native, I'm thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said in a statement. "We're proud that this new investment will also be supporting education and critical infrastructure projects across the state."

Apple also said it expanded hiring targets at other U.S. locations to hit a goal of 20,000 additional jobs by 2026, setting new goals for facilities in Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington state. In Apple's home state of California, the company said it will aim to hire 5,000 people in San Diego and 3,000 people in Culver City in the Los Angeles area.

Apple also increased a U.S. spending target to $430 billion by 2026, up from a five-year goal of $350 billion Apple set in 2018, and said it was on track to exceed. The target includes Apple's U.S. data centers, capital expenditures, and spending to create original television content in 20 states. It also includes spending with Apple's U.S.-headquartered suppliers, though Apple has not said whether it applies only to goods made in those suppliers' U.S. facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian hospitals swampedExclusive-Indias federal government wont import va...

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.He said the Delhi g...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Youn Yuh-jungs Oscars win rewrites South Korean film historyWhile accepting her award for best supporting actress at Sundays Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung jo...

Guj:Saved from fire,4 COVID-19 patients die in other hospitals

At least four critically ill COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in Surat in Gujarat where they were shifted along with 12 others from the ICU ward of a private hospital following a fire, officials said on Monday.A total of 16 pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021