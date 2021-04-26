Left Menu

Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina

PTI | Cupertino | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:02 IST
Apple announced plans on Monday to invest more than USD 1 billion in North Carolina to build the company's first East Coast campus, a move expected to bring at least 3,000 new jobs to the state.

The development comes as part of an effort by Apple to up investment as the US begins rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the company.

The North Carolina project falls under a commitment to invest USD 430 billion and add a total of 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, expanding teams in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, New York, California and other states, officials said.

The campus and engineering hub is set to be located in the Raleigh-Durham area's Research Triangle Park alongside hundreds of other science and technology firms. The hub will be home to thousands of additional jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other fields, the company said. The exact timeline for the project was not immediately given.

“We are excited to welcome Apple to our thriving technology ecosystem,” said Michael Haley, Executive Director of Wake County Economic Development. “This is an important milestone that strengthens our position as a tech hub. Apple's decision to invest in the Triangle is a testament to our community's talent, resources, and overall quality of life.” Apple also said it plans to establish a USD 100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives and contribute more than USD 110 million in infrastructure spending to go toward broadband, roads, bridges and public schools across the state.

The company said it already employs 1,100 workers in North Carolina and expects its investments there to generate more than USD 1.5 billion in economic benefits annually for the state.

“As a North Carolina native, I'm thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in,” said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. “Apple has been a part of North Carolina for nearly two decades, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow and a bright future ahead.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

