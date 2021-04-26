Spotify to raises prices on some plans across U.S., UK

Left Menu

Spotify Technology SA is raising the prices on some of its subscription plans in the United States and the United Kingdom from April 30, the music streaming platform said on Monday. The prices will be updated on the company's sites on April 30. In February, Spotify said it would expand into 85 new markets and make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world.

26-04-2021
Spotify Technology SA is raising the prices on some of its subscription plans in the United States and the United Kingdom from April 30, the music streaming platform said on Monday. In the United States, Spotify's Family Plan subscription was increased by $1 to $15.99 per month, while its UK plan prices have been raised across its Student, Duo and Family Plan subscriptions.

Student and Duo monthly plans in the UK will now cost 5.99 pounds ($8.32) and 13.99 pounds, respectively, up by a pound from the earlier plan. The Family Plan has been raised by 2 pounds to 16.99 pounds a month. Existing paid subscribers in the UK have a one-month grace period before the new prices come into effect, while U.S. users will have 2 months, a Spotify spokeswoman said. The prices will be updated on the company's sites on April 30.

In February, Spotify said it would expand into 85 new markets and make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world. ($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

