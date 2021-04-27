IBM and HCL join forces to modernize security operations

IBM Security, one of the leading providers of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services, has joined forces with HCL Technologies (HCL) to modernize their security operations and help clients accelerate their security outcomes.

The partnership builds on the duo's recent alliance expansion to help clients maximize value and accelerate their digital transformation to any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud, one of the industry's most secure and open public clouds for business.

Commenting on the partnership, Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, Cyber Security Services at HCL Technologies, said, "Collaboration is key in the cybersecurity industry to build and implement the solutions to stay one step ahead. This collaboration enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity."

Under the partnership, HCL's Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will be leveraging IBM Cloud Pak for Security, an open security platform that allows companies to quickly integrate a wide range of security data, tools and clouds for deeper insights into threats across hybrid, multi-cloud environments, to help unify and streamline threat management for clients.

HCL's Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) integrate several different components of cybersecurity into an integrated Center to operationalize the complete cybersecurity lifecycle, providing a unified multi-domain interface to cybersecurity. The CSFCs deliver threat management services to clients around the world through six global state-of-the-art security operations and response facilities.

"Modern security demands an open platform that leverages AI and automation to help security operations teams connect disparate tools, provide insights and orchestrate response across hybrid cloud environments. With this collaboration, HCL and IBM are modernizing security operations and helping clients accelerate their security outcomes," said Justin Youngblood, Vice President, IBM Security.