BJP Women Demand Legal Action Against Singer Over Remarks on CM's Wife

The Nagpur BJP's women's wing has urged the police to file a criminal case against Anjali Bharti, a singer accused of making derogatory remarks about Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bharti's comments were allegedly made during a recent event in Bhandara district.

A delegation from the Mahila Aghadi, led by its chief Divyatai Dhurde, submitted a memorandum to the Nagpur police commissioner. They demanded the swift registration of a First Information Report against Bharti, with support from State BJP officials who criticized the remarks for their insensitivity.

Congress MLA Nitin Raut highlighted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's advocacy for women's dignity, stating that such remarks are an affront to those values. He urged for political dialogue that respects women's dignity, regardless of differing opinions.