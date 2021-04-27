Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Russia fines Apple $12 mln for alleged app market abuse

The FAS said in a statement it had imposed a turnover fine on Apple of 906.3 million roubles ($12.1 million) for the alleged violation of Russian anti-monopoly legislation. It determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position and then issued a directive requiring the U.S. company to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia fines Apple $12 mln for alleged app market abuse

Russia said it had fined Apple $12 million for alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile applications market, in the latest dispute between Moscow and a Western technology firm. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday that U.S. tech giant Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

Apple said it "respectfully disagreed" with the FAS ruling and that it would appeal it. Western tech companies have come under increasing pressure in Russia in recent months, with social network Twitter punitively slowed down over a failure to delete content which Moscow says is illegal.

Facebook, TikTok and Alphabet's Google have also come under fire. The FAS said in a statement it had imposed a turnover fine on Apple of 906.3 million roubles ($12.1 million) for the alleged violation of Russian anti-monopoly legislation.

It determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position and then issued a directive requiring the U.S. company to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store. That move followed a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, which had said that a new version of its Safe Kids application had been declined by Apple's operating system.

Apple said it was proud to have helped thousands of developers in Russia, including Kaspersky. "We worked with Kaspersky to get their app in compliance with rules that were put in place to protect children," Apple said in a statement. "They now have 13 apps on the App Store and we have processed hundreds of updates for them."

Anton Gorelkin, a member of Russia's State Duma committee on information and communications, said the fine would not destroy Apple, but would be noticeable on financial statements. "Gradually we are approaching the kind of seriousness in the conversation with Big Tech that has long been on display in the West," Gorelkin wrote on Telegram. ($1 = 74.8200 roubles) (Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by David Clarke and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. authorities to limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses

U.S. authorities will limit immigration arrests in or near courthouses in an effort to balance the need for access to the justice system with enforcement efforts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS said on Tuesday. The move revers...

Mexican president thanks Cuba's Diaz-Canel for coronavirus medics

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday spoke with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel to thank Cuba for sending around 1,000 health workers to help Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.For this gesture of solidarity I will speak to...

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by one run

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to take RCB to 171 for five.In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs.Bri...

Obama 'appalled' by violence against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday local time said he was appalled by the violence against civilians in Myanmar following a military coup in February. The worlds attention must remain on Myanmar, where Ive been appalled by heartbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021