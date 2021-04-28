Left Menu

Sathguru launches CryptoESIGN, cloud-based electronic signature software

CryptoESIGN uses a self-explanatory user interface concept to make navigation simple and easy for users. With innovation as its backbone, Sathguru Soft builds products for the modern cloud using the latest technology stack, some of which using its own matured NoCode platform named CodeSelfie.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:22 IST
Sathguru launches CryptoESIGN, cloud-based electronic signature software

HYDERABAD, India, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sathguru Software announced today the launch of its cloud-based, one-of-a-kind electronic signature software ''CryptoESIGN'' www.cryptoesign.com CryptoESIGN is cloud-subscription based electronic signature software with a unique single-screen operational interface. CryptoESIGN uses a self-explanatory user interface concept to make navigation simple and easy for users. ''We wanted to design a product that is easy for technology adept and non-technical users as well,'' said Kannan (Ragu) Nathan, Director. In these pandemic times, when everything is becoming digital, CryptoESIGN not only helps to cut turnaround time and increase efficiency but also builds trust and transparency through digital traceability.

CryptoESIGN self-explanatory user interface has no learning curve at all and needs no training to users. ''CryptoESIGN will find a use case in every business irrespective of industry and size. With the rapid pace of innovation to integrate with blockchain and other added functionality in the near-immediate release, we wanted to provide a differentiated product to customers,'' he added.

''We want to make products that give great fulfillment to users and make them feel accomplished at every moment of their work,'' he further added.

About Sathguru Software Products: Sathguru Software is a cloud-only software product company specializing in the business application including vertical enterprise-wide resource planning products (ERP). For more than 20+ successive years, we have been serving multinational clients and have nurtured a Customer-First commitment to excellence. With innovation as its backbone, Sathguru Soft builds products for the modern cloud using the latest technology stack, some of which using its own matured NoCode platform named CodeSelfie. For more information, please visit www.sathgurusoft.com Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498699/CryptoESIGN_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Serum Institute cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300/dose

Serum Institute of India SII -- the maker of the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country -- on Wednesday announced a cut in price of the jab it plans to sell to states to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400.This follows widespread cri...

Stalemate on 'Indian 2' continues, Madras HC told

Chennai, Apr 28 PTI The stalemate in the production of Tamil feature film Indian 2, starring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, continues as the talks between the contesting parties to arrive at an amicable solution have failed, the Madras Hig...

Rugby-Wales to begins Six Nations title defence against Ireland in 2022

Six Nations champions Wales will begin their title defence against Ireland in the first round of the 2022 tournament while Scotland host England on the same day, organisers announced on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Feb. 5 while the f...

Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative fig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021