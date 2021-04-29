Left Menu

CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

On this occasion, Prof. Hirani mentioned the need for better distribution strategies of O2, particularly in the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:26 IST
CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies
Prof. Hirani also stated that CSIR-CMERI has transferred the license for production, marketing and service to four industries and he is confident that all four parties are able to manufacture the product by the 2nd week of May 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to M/s Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and M/s GRID Engineers Pvt Ltd, Gurugram.

On this occasion, Prof. Hirani mentioned the need for better distribution strategies of O2, particularly in the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario. On average, an individual requires 5-20 LPM air containing an appropriate percentage of oxygen. The technology developed by CSIR-CMERI provides in-house enrichment of Oxygen and offers independence from external parties as well as eliminates the risks and difficulty of handling bulky cylinders. CSIR-CMERI developed OEU can help patients to recover faster.

Prof. Hirani also stated that CSIR-CMERI has transferred the license for production, marketing and service to four industries and he is confident that all four parties are able to manufacture the product by the 2nd week of May 2021.

Mr Gupta, Managing Director of M/s GRID Engineers Pvt Ltd, Gurugram appreciated the Institute developed oxygen enrichment technology and its utility in the present scenario. He also assured of overcoming some bottlenecks in importing the required compressors from China and the USA. He stated that initially, his company may start manufacturing 25 to 50 pieces per day and trying to speed up the production. CSIR-CMERI suggested exploring the sources from some Ahmedabad based companies also. Mr Gupta informed that his company would also work on the aesthetic appearance and digital functionality of the product for its larger acceptance in the market.

Mr Gupta also added that they are looking at the matter not only from the commercial perspective but also as the service to society.

During the transfer the Managing Director of M/s Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot confirmed that within a week they would manufacture the prototype and try to ramp up the production capacity as per the demand as they have their own capability for manufacturing compressor also. He also said that as the requirement is very high presently they would try to manufacture more than 1000 pieces per day and they are planning to convert the metal sheet body into a plastic body considering the aesthetic, portability and cost aspects. To serve the demand in the existing scenario, they are working 24x7to achieve the fast production of the unit thereby service to the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6 under open market operations OMOs.The decision was taken after a review of curre...

RBI joins network for greening financial system

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System NGFS as a member.The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance...

Auto sales to remain under pressure, recovery to start from Q2 this fiscal: Emkay Global

Automobile sales are expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid COVID related restrictions in place in several states with recovery expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to research report by Emkay G...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021