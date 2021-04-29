CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to M/s Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and M/s GRID Engineers Pvt Ltd, Gurugram.

On this occasion, Prof. Hirani mentioned the need for better distribution strategies of O2, particularly in the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario. On average, an individual requires 5-20 LPM air containing an appropriate percentage of oxygen. The technology developed by CSIR-CMERI provides in-house enrichment of Oxygen and offers independence from external parties as well as eliminates the risks and difficulty of handling bulky cylinders. CSIR-CMERI developed OEU can help patients to recover faster.

Prof. Hirani also stated that CSIR-CMERI has transferred the license for production, marketing and service to four industries and he is confident that all four parties are able to manufacture the product by the 2nd week of May 2021.

Mr Gupta, Managing Director of M/s GRID Engineers Pvt Ltd, Gurugram appreciated the Institute developed oxygen enrichment technology and its utility in the present scenario. He also assured of overcoming some bottlenecks in importing the required compressors from China and the USA. He stated that initially, his company may start manufacturing 25 to 50 pieces per day and trying to speed up the production. CSIR-CMERI suggested exploring the sources from some Ahmedabad based companies also. Mr Gupta informed that his company would also work on the aesthetic appearance and digital functionality of the product for its larger acceptance in the market.

Mr Gupta also added that they are looking at the matter not only from the commercial perspective but also as the service to society.

During the transfer the Managing Director of M/s Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot confirmed that within a week they would manufacture the prototype and try to ramp up the production capacity as per the demand as they have their own capability for manufacturing compressor also. He also said that as the requirement is very high presently they would try to manufacture more than 1000 pieces per day and they are planning to convert the metal sheet body into a plastic body considering the aesthetic, portability and cost aspects. To serve the demand in the existing scenario, they are working 24x7to achieve the fast production of the unit thereby service to the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)